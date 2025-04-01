OKEHAMPTON lost 32-12 to Crediton in the revived final of the Devon Senior Shield.
The Shield was not contested in 2024 owing to a shortage of entries, which meant Crediton held on to it for another 12 months. They had beaten Ivybridge 30-24 in the 2023 final.
Other than a brief period in the first half, when they led by a point, Okehampton were behind from start to finish.
Tom McGrattan, Okehampton’s player-coach, said with a depleted side on duty the odds favoured Crediton from the start.
“Unfortunately, with some key backs missing it was always going to be a hard day and all credit to Crediton on a win they deserved” said McGrattan.
“It was great to see some heart from all our boys, especially in the second half. Playing up the slope, and into a strong wind, the boys never gave up.
“The atmosphere on the ground was fantastic thanks to a great turnout and fantastic support.”
Josh Davey landed penalties on four and 11 minutes to put Crediton ahead.
Okehampton led between the 29th and 35th minutes thanks to a Brad Curtis try that Luke Simmons converted.
Freddie Blackburn put Crediton 11-7 up five minutes before half time and they stayed ahead for the remainder of the match.
By the sixth minute of the second half Crediton were firmly in command courtesy of tries from Josh Woodland and Matt Arnold, both of which were converted by Davey.
Mike Stevens went up the wing for Okehampton to claim a try with 20 minutes to play.
The last word went to Crediton’s Josh Goldman, who ran over with a minute to go after Okehampton were turned over running the ball out of their own 22.
Okehampton are at home to Topsham this Saturday afternoon in their final South West Two game.