OKEHAMPTON Women's Rugby Team recorded a perfect season to be crowned NC3 South West League champions.
Sporting a flawless record of 16 wins out of 16 matches played, the team scored in excess of 700 points and conceded fewer than 130.
Sunday saw their final game away to Paignton, where the ladies achieved an impressive win of 0-61 – their first ever win to nil – with tries by Phoebe Ogborne (4), Issy Edworthy (3) and Jaz Garnsworthy (2) in addition to eight out of nine conversions by Issy.
Guided by their dedicated coaching team of Tom Powell, Jonny King, Ian Langbridge and Steve Alford, captain, Becky Dennis, supported by vice captains Issy Edworthy and Emily Cannon have led the group immaculately all season. Every member of the team has demonstrated sheer determination, resilience, and unwavering teamwork to secure victory after victory whether playing home or away.
A special mention must go to vice captain Issy Edworthy, who, over her 14 appearances, has racked up an impressive 341 points and run in a total of 43 tries. This is amongst the most individual points and tries scored by any single player across the entire Rugby Football Union this season!
Reflecting on their remarkable achievement, Head Coach Tom Powell expressed his pride in the team's hard work and dedication. ‘Winning the league undefeated is a testament to the incredible talent and commitment of every member of our team,’ he said. ‘We've trained tirelessly and overcome several challenges along the way, it has certainly not come easily! It's incredibly rewarding to see all of our efforts pay off.’
The success of the Okehampton Women's Rugby team extends beyond just the rugby field, serving as an inspiration to aspiring female athletes throughout the community. Their triumph underscores the importance of perseverance, teamwork, and passion in achieving one's goals, regardless of the obstacles faced along the way.
As the season draws to a close, the team are looking forward to celebrating their successes together at their end of season presentation dinner and dance on May 4.
Looking ahead, the team will progress into NC2 for the upcoming 2024/25 season brimming with confidence and very much looking forward to embracing the challenges which a step up in skill level will present.
The ladies’ achievement this season will be remembered as a shining moment in the history of women's rugby in Okehampton, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.
If you are looking to start a new sport or returning to rugby, the team welcomes all players of any ability. Please do not hesitate to contact Okehampton Rugby Club through one of their social media channels.