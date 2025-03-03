Regional 2 Tribute South West
Okehampton 42 Truro 14
OKEHAMPTON RFC returned to winning ways against visitors Truro, securing a four-try bonus point win despite never getting out of third gear.
It was the Cornish side who opened the scoring, intercepting a loose pass to run in a converted try.
The hosts were quick to respond though with winger Rob Fishleigh crossing in the clubhouse corner, Luke Simmons adding a fine conversion.
Three more tries before the interval secured a bonus point for the Okes, Brandon Horn with two of them and prop Callum Arnold the other. Three more successful Simmons kicks took the teams into the break at 28-7.
The second half may have promised plenty but it delivered very little. Despite their supremacy, Okes failed to find any real rhythm and became increasingly frustrated by decisions against them.
They did score the first try of the second half however, young replacement winger Ollie Jordan grabbing an intercept and taking it home up the right flank. Simmons again added the extras.
Okehampton then made it difficult for themselves as they went down to 13 men shortly after. First replacement flanker Simon Cox saw yellow, then Brad Curtis was harshly adjudged to have committed a high tackle on a falling player and saw red.
Truro took advantage, having their best period and scoring a second try. Fly-half Simmons got in on the scoring act at the other end with Okes back up to 14 players, the conversion rolling the final score over to 42-14.
It definitely wasn’t a classic but the hosts secured the five points nonetheless. Okes now have four games remaining, three in the league and the cup final.
They will need to raise their game for tougher games that lie in wait. Next up is the visit of Winscombe for a 2:30pm kick off on Saturday.