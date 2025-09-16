AT last! Tavistock ended a seven-game losing streak spread across two seasons with a 28-14 win at Dartmouth in Devon One.
Tavistock had not won a match since mid-January when they defeated St Ives 16-15, although there was a near miss against Bude (26-27) between then and now.
Veteran second-row forward Andrew Shuttkacker helped himself to two tries in the win at Dartmouth, a win which hinted at better things to come for Tavistock.
“Everything we have been doing on the training paddock went right, in large parts,” said Leigh Puttock, the new Tavistock coach.
“Dartmouth scored in the first five minutes, which made us realise we had to start playing some rugby.
“We looked very good in the centre, where Jack Easton and Jordan Taylor were superb, and the eight (pack) were solid and always over the ball.”
Taylor and Easton both joined Shuttkacker on the scoresheet. New skipper Freddie Fuller landed all four conversions in a bonus-point win.
Wing-forward Henry Shaw and front-rower John Hudson both made their Tavistock debuts.
After the second weekend of fixtures, Tavistock sit fifth in the Counties 2 Tribute Ale Devon division, a 12-team league.
Topsham 2nd XV are leading the way as one of three teams on the maximum 10 points, ahead of Bideford and Devonport Services II via points difference.
At the other end, Dartmouth are bringing up the rear. They, along with Honiton and Ivybridge 2nd XV, are yet to win but the other two have at least managed a losing bonus point apiece thus far.
Tavistock have no game this Saturday and according to the England Rugby website, their next outing isn’t until Saturday, October 4, when they host ninth-placed Withycombe.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.