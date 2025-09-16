OKEHAMPTON were unable to turn pressure into points against Winscombe in the second half and went down to a 17-7 defeat.
The Villagers opened scoring with a long-range try from Harry Brean, who skipped through a number of tackles to cross in the corner. Sam Dearsley converted from the touchline.
A five-metre scrum was the platform for Winscombe to launch a blind-side move that ended with Lewis Podpadec going over.
Full-back Ollie Walrond added another corner try just before the break for a 17-0 lead.
Okey soaked up Winscombe pressure in the second half, then broke away for a try banked by lock Sonny Luxton. Luke Simmonds added the extras.
Despite a number of chances to add to that score, Okehampton failed to do so.
Brett Luxton, the Okehampton coach, said handling errors did the team no favours. He added: “The second half was a definite improvement on the first and it would have been nice to come away with a losing bonus point.”
Okehampton are one of six teams in the Regional 2 South West division that have won one and lost one thus far.
They opened the new campaign with a strong win at home over Wellington, following that up with this loss at the hands of Winscombe.
Talking of Wellington and they were beaten 19-52 by Tiverton, on home soil, making them one of three teams yet to get a win on the board.
At the other end of the table, Tiverton, Teignmouth and Weston-super-Mare are the trio who are on an early winning streak.
Okehampton are at home to North Petherton this Saturday afternoon, a side level on points with them but a place below in the standings. Their points difference is -14 compared to Oke’s 19.
