OKEHAMPTON Argyle endured another weekend to forget as they conceded seven goals on their travels in the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League.
St Mary’s Field was their destination, the home of Bridport FC, and the Dorset-based side displayed their title credentials once again.
At the time of writing, they are flying high, second to only Bovey Tracey AFC although there are two teams on their coattails with a game in hand each.
Whilst Bovey were striking seven past Axminster Town, Argyle couldn’t keep Bridport at bay and shipped the same amount.
Fred Parsons got the ball rolling after just six minutes and he was joined on the scoresheet before the half-time break by Luke King and Samuel Fisher.
Fisher completed a brace in the second 45, Solomon Ayunga scoring the fifth and then matters going from bad to worse for Oke late on, courtesy of an own goal and Isaac House.
Up until this stage, Richard Washburn’s side had only ever lost by one or two this season and so this is quite the setback.
At the time of writing, they are 14th out of 16 teams with one win and eight defeats to their name.
There has been evidence prior to this weekend that Argyle are much better than their standing in the table suggests but a crucial clash awaits them next, either way.
The only league game on a day otherwise dominated by FA Vase sees Okehampton head to Axminster Town, one of the two sides below them in the Peninsula League table.
The Tigers are yet to pick up a point from seven outings and their goal difference makes for uncomfortable reading, at -35, off the back of two 7-0 defeats in South Devon, first to Newton Abbot Spurs and then, this time around, to Bovey.
