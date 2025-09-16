SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Larkhall Athletic 2 Tavistock AFC 0
TWO set-piece goals for Larkhall Athletic condemned Tavistock AFC to a third league defeat on the trot, following a below-par performance, writes Luca Sperti.
The Lambs came into the encounter making three changes from the XI that defeated this same Larkhall on penalties in the FA Trophy last weekend.
Trophy goalscorer Rhys Lindsell came into the side, as did Iestyn Harris, Cole Fisher and Olly Northam both dropping to the bench as a result. The final change for Tavistock was between the sticks, with former Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Dan Holman coming into the side for his competitive debut, replacing Will Howard.
It was a slow-starting game from both teams as they looked to play counter-attacking football and float balls out wide and into the channels, winger Jack Crago being the focal point for Tavi.
Just a minute after Crago had a chance snuffed out for a questionable offside decision, Larkhall opened the scoring at the other end of the field.
A corner from the right by Ryan Beckinsale saw Alex Camm go short and take Tavi’s Harris out of play. Beckinsale then hit the ball low to Jack Flippance, who beat Crago to the ball before rolling the ball home into the bottom left corner. The strike was the former Westbury forward’s second of the season.
In the 16th minute, the home side came close to doubling their lead after Milo Murgatroyd cut inside from the left and smashed a powerful effort which just sailed wide of Holman’s far post. The young winger was looking very dangerous down the flank for the Larks.
In the 28th minute, Tavistock came close to equalising after a cross from Harris eventually fell to Jacob Bowker just outside the box. Bowker took a touch before curling an effort just over the top of Liam Armstrong’s bar, with the goalkeeper looking worried.
Three minutes later, the home side were nearly gifted a second after a Holman dropped ball was headed just wide by Flippance after a good recovery from the Tavi-born keeper.
In the 43rd minute, the Lambs players and fans were left perplexed after not being awarded a penalty. A nice attack saw Crago slip in Bowker, who passed the ball into Ryan White. The forward took an excellent few touches before being brought to the ground by Jack Goodall after a nice roulette.
However, despite visible contact, the referee was unmoved.
Into added time and the home side missed a gilt-edged opportunity to increase their lead from another set-piece, a huge let-off for the Lambs.
After a couple of half-chances for Tavistock early in the second half, their opponents doubled their advantage on the hour mark.
A free-kick down the left was whipped in by Beckinsale, with the sharp Flippance again heading to the near post, where he guided the ball into the net with a sublime header, leaving Holman helpless.
Not only was it a second goal of the day for Flippance but it was also a second assist of the day for former US college footballer Beckinsale.
Stuart Henderson turned to his substitutes a few minutes after as he went in search of a route back into the game but to no avail, with chances few and far between for the rest of the afternoon.
His side will now turn their attention to the FA Trophy as they visit AFC Portchester.
