TAVISTOCK Squash Club hosted the Alex’s Oak Tree Combined Squash and Racketball team monthly medal competition on the evening of Monday, September 8.
There were two teams of equal standards and experience competing for the medal. Team one consisted of Kieren Savage, Daniel Follet, Alex Stoneman, Marie Herbert and Claire Fraser, who were playing team two, for whom Neil Martin, Andrei Catrina, Wendy Savage, Kevin Reed and James Kendall were playing.
The competition followed a structured format where each player from team one played a game of squash and a game of racketball against the corresponding player from team two, with individual match scores contributing to the overall team score.
There were some dominant matches over the evening with players having to adapt to the different styles of the squash and racketball formats. Though there was no separating Daniel Follet and Andrei Catrina, with Daniel winning the squash match 15-14 and Andrei winning the racketball match 14-15.
However, at the end of the evening, it was team two, with 127 points, who emerged as the combined squash and racketball medal winners.
Congratulations to Neil Martin, Andrei Catrina, Wendy Savage, Kevin Reed and James Kendall for playing some great squash and racketball on the night and well done to all the participants for making the competition such an entertaining evening.
If you would like to join in with their club events or just play social squash or racketball, then contact them through Facebook or via the contact page on the website.
