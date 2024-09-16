PATCHED-UP Tavistock RFC were on the blunt end of a 74-7 thumping at the hands of Western Counties new boys Barnstaple Athletic.
Availability issues and injury problems meant Tavistock had to plunder the 2nd XV squad to get a side out – and they took so many players the Moorlanders had to cry off against Brixham Crusaders.
Barnstaple hit the ground running with a first minute try from Alex MacMillan, a summer signing from Bideford, and had the four-try bonus point bagged inside 20 minutes.
By half time, winger Ollie James had completed a 19-minute hat-trick and Ryan Jago, Callum Dovell and MacMillan (again) had all crossed the Tavistock line. Tom Swales landed five conversions in a 45-0 lead.
The second period started ominously for Tavistock with MacMillan completing his hat-trick and Swales going over in the opening eight minutes. MacMillan added his fourth soon after.
Tavistock did well to limit Barum to just two more tries – one each for replacement Sam Carr and MacMillan – in the last half an hour.
Liam Watts scored a consolation try for Tavistock that Freddie Fuller converted.
Darren Chappell, the Tavistock team manager, had nothing but praise for the squad that travelled to Pottington Road.
“Injuries and availability were poor again, but the boys tried their hardest,” said Chappell.
“You could not fault the guys who travelled, they gave all they had.”
Tavistock are at home to winless Bideford this Saturday.