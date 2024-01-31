Okes kept coming, but every time they got into a threatening position a penalty would allow the home side to clear the danger. Eventually, on 77 minutes the powerful Coles crossed for his brace. With Simmons now also off the pitch there were no extras but Okes still had a chance of a four try bonus point. They very nearly got it, but an attacking lineout at the death missed its target and the chance was gone. Another defeat on the road and it means Okes drop into the bottom two in the table - but there were still some positives to take.