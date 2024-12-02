TAVISTOCK’S relegation worries in Western Counties West took a turn for the worse after they suffered a 94-12 hammering at the hands of table-topping Paignton.
The Moorlanders were hovering a spot above the bottom two going into round 10, but St Ives went past them thanks to a basement-battle win over bottom-side Bideford.
It was Tavistock’s heaviest defeat since losing 82-0 at Falmouth in 2016 and it was the third time this season they have shipped 70 points on the road.
Marc Kerswill, the player-coach at Tavistock, said he expected a ‘tough’ afternoon against what he described as ‘the best side in our division’.
Said Kerswill: “Paignton are a high-quality side from one to 18.
“Ultimately, we didn’t do enough defending first phase. Leaking the points we are is morale killing.”
Kerswill said despite the lopsided nature of the scoreline, he could spot some highlights.
“Our set piece gave it all – that was pleasing – and it was really pleasing to see George Cole, Keelan Williams and Tylo Coupland effective in attack,” said Kerswill.
“We had three debutants, none of whom had ever really played senior rugby, let alone in the first team. They’re keen, want to learn and did not disgrace themself at all in what was a true baptism of fire.
“I have played in 40-point losses and been more disappointed.”
Experience is what Tavistock need right now and Kerswill is hoping to coax some old faces back into action.
“We have an old boys’ dinner coming up and hope to get a few more boys back on the pitch to put in a performance,” said Kerswill.
Tavistock were 45-0 down at half-time. Kerswill and Martin Budden were the try scorers. Freddie Fuller kicked the goal.
Paignton’s try scorers were Henry Hoare and Harry Davies, who both completed hat-tricks, Jack Carlisle, Dewald Stoop (2), Harry Law (2), Harry Ward, Jordan Hodge and Bradley McKee. Dave Siddall converted 12 from 14 attempts.