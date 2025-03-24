Counties 3 Tribute Devon North & East
North Tawton RFC 38 Exeter Athletic 7
NORTH Tawton welcomed Exeter Athletic to Taw Meadow and despite being a bit short of match time due to recent postponements, they had confidence on their side based on their 100% home record, reports Chris Phare.
George Nye crossed early from a great fast break to settle any nerves and it looked like being a comfortable afternoon for the Tawts. Jack Phare added the conversion for 7-0.
It wasn’t quite that comfortable in fairness to Athletic who, throughout the match, built many a good attack of their own and gave the Tawton defence a stiff test on several occasions.
Tawts’ set-piece dominance played a huge role and then James Miller proved big boys can run too, blasting up the clubhouse try line for a great unconverted try.
Ollie Robinson was the next scorer and this was his first try, not only for the match but for the club, taking his side in at half-time 17 points to the good.
Tom Stevens made carry after carry in the second 40 and was rewarded with a brace of tries, Phare slotting both kicks to extend the advantage to 31 unanswered points.
Full credit must go to Athletic who never gave up, still trying to play their game and they deservedly scored next, taking it to 31-7.
Bill Sharpe, who was involved in a lot of the good supporting play, was responsible for the final try of the game with Phare adding another two points.
While it can be said that North Tawton never looked like losing this match, they were at times given a run for the money by Exeter side that never let their heads drop. This means that the Tawts have now beaten Athletic home and away this season.