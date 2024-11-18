SOUTH WEST TWO WEST
Truro 22pts, Okehampton 34 pts
VISITING Truro for the first time in several seasons, Okehampton RFC would've been confident of an away win considering both sides' recent form. However, Oke had a poor start and a slack end to this match which made the final score much closer than it should've been.
Oke conceded a penalty to trail after two minutes on a grey November afternoon. It took them 15 minutes to string any phases together and as soon as they did, the first try arrived.
Lock Brad Curtis popped up down the left flank with a quick juggle, before feeding Tom McGrattan on the loop. The Okes’ number eight galloped home for a try converted by Luke Simmons.
The lead was soon extended to 12 when the in-form Rhys Palmer powered over down the right wing. When the visitors kept it simple and went through the phases, the opportunities were forthcoming. Over-ambition did cost them at times though.
Truro responded, to their credit, making it 10-12, before a period of sustained forward pressure on 35 mins allowed space in midfield, from where the lively Brandon Horn ploughed over between the uprights for Okes' third try. Simmons converted but was soon to leave the field through injury.
This disrupted the visitors and the lack of a kicker saw points go astray as the match progressed. Just before the interval, replacement Richie Friend combined with McGrattan to put Palmer through for his brace, Okes’ bonus point, and a 24-10 lead at the changeover.
The second half continued in a similar fashion with Oke on top but regularly penalised.
Eventually, centre Josh Burgoyne found himself in space on the left flank- he looked inside for support before realising he had a clear run in and he crossed in the top left corner.
Richie Friend then sustained an injury from the resultant conversion and was forced to leave the field to further disrupt the Oke formation.
Callum Arbold was next to cross the whitewash. The prolific young prop, enjoying a fine season, was in support of another McGrattan break to score Okes’ sixth try and at 10-34, Oke looked comfortable.
The last quarter was not easy on the eye though as the hosts rallied and Oke went off the boil. Two late tries buoyed the hosts and took a little gloss off of Okehampton’s afternoon.
However, when the final whistle arrived, another welcome win was sealed, making it five on the trot now.
Player-coach McGrattan commented: “A few injuries in the backs meant lots of movement and myself having to go from the back row into the centre for a long period of the second half.
“We made hard work of the game and seem to changing our game plan to suit other teams.
“We weren't at the races really, but a bonus point win on the road is ideal just not in the style we would have liked.”
Third-placed Okehampton have no match next week but a first-ever visit to Winscombe awaits on November, 30.