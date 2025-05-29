ENGLAND international Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will not figure for Exeter Chiefs in their final Gallagher Premiership fixture of the season against Sale Sharks on Saturday.
Chiefs’ Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning, but insists the talented winger remains on course to be part of England’s summer tour.
The 22-year-old has not played since December when he dislocated his shoulder in the away game against the Sharks.
However, he is now into the final stages of his rehab programme and Baxter gave a positive update when asked about Feyi-Waboso’s hopes of figuring for Steve Borthwick’s side in South America.
“Manny is not quite ready yet. He hasn’t done any levels of contact yet. He is running around on the field but he has done zero contact,” said Baxter. “I don’t think it will have any effect on England because he's at that end stage of his rehab where he's got some targets to hit now and some strength goals and return to play targets.
“If he hits those, he'll then start his return to contact training over the next week or so. I don’t think England's first game is until the end of June. So he’s in the end-stage rehab. If his rehab continues as it is now, with him hitting targets and markers, he gets into falling and contact. I don’t think, right here and now, the timescale isn’t impossible for him to be involved with England.”
England’s first game of the summer is an uncapped fixture against France at the Allianz Stadium on June 21 before jetting off to Argentina for a two Test series against the Pumas, with a fixture against the USA in Washington DC on the way back home.
Meanwhile, Baxter also confirmed that Welsh international Dafydd Jenkins is set to undergo surgery on his back later this week, ruling him out of his country’s summer tour to Japan.
Baxter added: “He’s having surgery on a back issue, he’s going to have that this week and so he’ll be out for a period. It wasn’t an operation he actually desperately had to have now, but it’s one that he’s needed to have.
“He’s felt the degree it needed doing now rather than leaving. So it’s one of those decisions that Daf, the WRU and ourselves just sat down and decided let’s get this done now and get him re-habbed really well for the start of next season.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.