OKEHAMPTON RFC player-coach Tom McGrattan dedicated the team’s 12-10 win over Tiverton to tragic clubmate Liam Shears.
Shears, who was 18, died in the week before the match after being involved in a single-car road traffic collision in Okehampton. He had appeared in Okehampton’s 2nd XV a number of times this season. Another passenger in the car, 17-year-old Alfie Abbott from Kingsteignton, also died in the incident.
A minute’s silence was observed before kick-off around the ground by players and spectators as a mark of respect to the families of the two teenagers.
Okehampton had to come back from 10-0 down to win the match, a result that McGrattan said, ‘is dedicated to Liam Shears’.
McGrattan added: “Emotions were high for the boys, especially with so many young lads losing a friend, and a fellow player this week.”
Tiverton had the best of the first 10 minutes, during which they shot into a 10-0 lead. Jack Sampson kicked a penalty and converted an Adam Howell try.
Okehampton cut the leeway before the break with an unconverted score for Matt Dennis. Two yellow cards around the same time did Tiverton no favours.
Five minutes into the second half Pat Nash rumbled over for Okey’s levelling try. Leon Horn’s conversion gave the home side the lead.
McGrattan felt Okehampton did enough to deservedly win the game, despite not playing at their best.
“We didn't take our chances with the elements in the second half but kept Tiverton in their 22.
“All credit to Tiverton for their second-half defence, but we were too greedy.”