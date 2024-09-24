OKEHAMPTON gave Tiverton a run for their money before going down 22-13 to early front runners Tiverton on the Bolham Road ground.
Although Tiverton were 12-0 up at halftime, they were never far enough ahead to feel truly comfortable.
Had Okehampton kicker Luke Simmons been a little more accurate – he missed two conversions and two penalties – the outcome could have been different.
Alex Curtis and Ben Bingham found a way over the Okehampton line. Henry Sellick converted the former.
Okehampton cut the leeway from the second-half restart kick with a corner try for Greg Alford.
Sellick converted a Tom Stevens try to give Tiverton some breathing space, but not for long.
Okehampton’s Tom McGrattan scored an opportunist try after a Tiverton kick was charged down. Simmons did not make the conversion, but did add a penalty to leave six points in it.
And that’s how it stayed until Sellick’s ‘killer’ penalty with two minutes to go.
“The choice was kick for touch and go for a possible fourth try and a bonus point, or kill the game off,” said Tiverton coach Jon Hill. “We killed the game off.”
Missing out on a four-try bonus point – they only scored three – means Tiverton have surrendered their share of top spot. Crediton and Topsham are the current joint leaders.
Okehampton are back at the Showground this Saturday for an appointment with Wellington.