OKEHAMPTON are up to sixth in the South West Two West table following a 24-17 win over promotion hopefuls Crediton, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Okehampton were never ahead in the match until the 59th minute when they levelled it a 17-all. They got ahead with 14 minutes to go – and there they stayed on the way to their third league win of the season.
Tom McGrattan, Okehampton’s assistant coach and starting No.8, said: “It was an all-round performance from the boys.
“We did not quite get going, but Crediton were strong defensively which made it tough.
Ollie Avery-Wright converted his own interception try on 10 minutes to put Crediton ahead.
Okehampton levelled midway through the half with a converted try of their own. Richie Friend followed up behind the pack for a try that Luke Simmons converted.
Josh Woodland rolled over for a try on the half-hour for Crediton and Avery-Wright converted for a 14-7 lead.
Okehampton had the last word before the break with a Simmons penalty.
Five minutes into the second half, Avery-Wright put Crediton 17-10 up with a kick off the tee. That was their final scoring act.
Okehampton drew level on 59 minutes when Brandon Horn made a break and brother Leon Horn shot over. Simmons levelled it with the conversion.
Okey edged ahead on 66 minutes when they moved the ball away from a line-out and Leon Horn dashed in under the posts for Simmons to convert.
Okehampton are back at the Showground this Saturday for a home game against Cullompton.