WHILST Tavistock RFC took a huge step in the right direction in their fight for survival and Okehampton RFC were narrowly beaten by Cullompton, there were some other equally fascinating results to play out elsewhere in the country.
At Rackerhayes, Newton Abbot RFC picked up a second positive result on this crucial run of three consecutive home games.
First, they blew Truro out of the water on January 11, to pick up just a second victory of the campaign, and then on the 18th they drew with Wadebridge Camels in the Regional 2 Tribute South West division.
The All Whites may remain bottom after this tense 24-24 tie but they have closed the gap on those above them and the young squad will be full of confidence ahead of their next game, when North Petherton come to town.
Newton’s local rivals Teignmouth are the team directly above them following Truro’s nail-biting 26-25 victory over the aforementioned North Petherton.
Teignmouth are in something of a rut and they returned home from Wellington empty-handed, having been beaten 45-22.
That rival duo along with Truro are the bottom three in the same division as the Okes and will all be battling until the very end to evade relegation.
Elsewhere, in the Counties One Tribute Western West, which is the league that Tavistock play in, Kingsbridge RFC struggled once again away from home.
They may be a formidable unit when playing in front of their own fans but a mid-table clash against Wiveliscombe went the way of latter by a score of 31-14.
Staying in the South Hams and a rivalry match between Salcombe and Totnes saw the former prevail, Salcombe winning 33-11 in the Counties Three Tribute Devon South & West.