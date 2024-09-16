Okehampton RFC 49 North Petherton 21
THIS was a much-improved performance from the young Okes as they had too much pace for their Somerset visitors, writes Adam Holliday.
Last week's disappointment at Topsham was significantly eased as the home side ran away with the match in the second forty.
This was a first home game of the new season for Okehampton and they took full advantage in front of their own crowd.
Pethy used to be a regular opponent for the Okes but this was their first encounter for several seasons. Okes stuck mainly with the side that suffered at Topsham last time out and although the hosts started brightly with an early try, they allowed the visitors to get a foothold in a game where they threatened little.
Okes were playing up the slope in the first half and the winning margin should have been far greater at the break, with just one point separating the pair.
When the Okes pack did secure enough ball, the home backs, particularly the Horn brothers, had too much in attack for the visitor’s defence. Two first half tries from Brandon Horn and one for sibling Leon, plus two Luke Simmons conversions gave the Okes a narrow half-time lead.
The visitors profited from two 50-22 kicks which allowed close-range attacks that the Okes failed to repel. This added to two penalties, kept the visitors in the game at the changeover.
The second half saw Okes gain confidence and stretch the visitors' tiring pack. Width and pace saw another try apiece for the ubiquitous Horns and with Simmons prolific form from the tee; three penalties and two conversions from the fly-half added to the Okes increasing tally.
Okes set pieces were by no means perfect, but they were much improved from last week’s defeat. It was the home hooker Jack Rutley who pilfered the final try at the back of a rolling maul to dot one down for the pack, to make it 49-21 at the close after another Simmons conversion.
Home fans enjoyed the points fest and the rare sunshine, hopefully encouraging them to make the trip to support the lads next time out with a tough-looking trip to an unbeaten Tiverton. Kick-off is at 15:00 for that one on Saturday, September 21.