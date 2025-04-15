Windsor RFC 10 Okehampton ladies 100
OKEHAMPTON RFC ladies enjoyed a huge win in the semi-finals of the Papa John’s Community Junior Plate on Sunday, April 13.
They headed east to Windsor RFC, with the backdrop of the beautiful castle, and put up 100 points to make it all the memorable.
The Okes set the tone of the game from the very off as, within a few minutes, Abi Knight was off to the races and over the whitewash, converted by Issy Edworthy setting the score at 0-7.
From then on, the Okes carried on the try-scoring trend, scoring a tremendous 16 tries- four each by Abi Knight, Issy Edworthy & Phoebe Ogborne, and one each from Becky Dennis, Jenna Bierton, Kacey Day and Garnet Mackinder.
There were also 10 conversions successfully slotted by Issy, leaving the final score at 10-100.
It was very fitting that captain Becky scored the final try at the very end of the game to reach the triple digits.
Forward of the match was awarded to Amelie Dawes (sponsored by The Bulleid Buffet) & back of the match was awarded to Poppy McBain (sponsored by Devon Pest Control).
The ladies have now secured their place in the Plate Finals and are off to the Sixways Stadium, Worcester on Saturday, May 17, where they will face Workington Zebra Finches in what is lining up to be an epic battle to be crowned the Junior Plate Winners.
There was a great travelling support in Windsor which was greatly appreciated by the ladies- make sure to come in your numbers once again, for the final!
They now have a two-week break before travelling to Heston on Saturday 26 for the final league game of the season. With the ladies having already secured their promotion title, they will still be looking to end the campaign on a high.