Tavistock’s 2nd XV brought the curtain down on what has been the clubs most successful season in many a year at the home of English rugby, writes Mark Lamerton.
Tavi were one of four male teams and four female teams invited to play at Twickenham for the Papa Johns Twickenham Takeover Day on the May Day Bank Holiday. This honour was given to the mighty Moorlanders in part, for them fulfilling all of their fixtures this season, many of which were away games.
Tavistock played three 20-minute fixtures throughout the day and the first was the trickiest with a tough encounter against a Doncaster Phoenix side, who have been undefeated all season.
Tavi battled bravely but struggled against a physical Doncaster side who scored three tries winning the match 19 points to nil.
Tavistock also started their second game against East Peckham and Paddock Wood on the back foot when their powerful winger burst through from the halfway line and scored on the right-hand side.
The Moorlanders kept their composure, and half-backs Freddie Fuller and Chris Watts moved the ball into the wider channels. Here winger Sean Donnelly and centre Jack Rock started to make yards and after a series of phases centre John Henry drove over from five metres out. Rock converted to give Tavi a two-point lead.
Tavistock were now in the ascendency and props Jason Ward and Richard Cann were dominating the scrum. A resulting penalty enabled a kick to the corner and a well worked catch and drive saw club stalwart Hammy Kerswill power his way over the line.
There could not have been a more deserving scorer with Hammy’s hard work as fixture secretary arranging games and recording the results with the RFU leading to the Moorlanders selection for this amazing day.
Tavistock started their final game against Haverhill and District brightly and Ash Toll got a massive cheer for a thunderous tackle on his opposing winger, driving him backwards.
Hallam Bourton started to dominate the lineout and back rowers Angus Hogg and Jack Giddy made yards with the ball in hand.
Hooker Johnny Harris and prop Jez Hill kept the opposition at bay with a number of tackles, but it was Kerswill that took the plaudits.
After a long line-out throw to Rock, a series of phases saw the ball move to the Haverhill 22 and after a series of pick-and-goes Hammy was on hand to drive over for his second.
Haverhill came back and equalised the score to five each before another series of drives brought Tavi close to the line.
Prop Joe Hair looked to have found his way over only to get stopped inches from the line. Fortunately, young scrum half Freddie Fuller was quickest to react, and he snapped up the ball and darted over the line to cap a memorable day for all involved.
Rock converted giving Tavistock a winning score of 12 to 5.