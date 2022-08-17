RUGBY: One win and one defeat for Tavistock in three-way friendly
Tavistock played in a three-way pre-season fixture at Sandy Park with the initial game being a tough fixture against a Bideford XV.
Tavistock started the brighter with centres Glenn Fuller and Ed Tait making good ground.
Unfortunately, the away side were more effective with ball in hand and their lumpy backline showed its experience and made all their scores from close range.
There were lots of positives though for the Moorlanders with a number of last year’s Colts gaining valuable senior experience.
Flanker Jack Giddy was abrasive in the contact area all game and scrum-half Freddie Fuller provided his backline with a steady stream of possession.
In the second game against an Okehampton XV an early break from centre Jake Le Gassick showed he had not lost any of his form over the summer break.
He linked with his centre partner Connor Packwood who raced down the right wing before supplying winger Liam Watts.
Watts continued the break and made a lovely inside pass back to Packwood, who raced in to score.
Antonio Stan, another player moving up from the Colts, played in both games and his scrummaging against older more experienced opposition was impressive.
Breaking down the left, Jared Hunter showed his electric pace and he was a handful all game.
Tavistock continued to run the ball at every opportunity and after another break down the left the ball was moved back to the right were Le Gassick crashed over.
More flowing rugby from the Moorlanders saw tries a second try for Packwood followed by two for Captain Martin Budden.
Co-captain George Hillson added four conversions.
Okey kept battling and were awarded a penalty try during the final play of the game after a Tavi player knocked the ball on.
