FIVE Bere Alston Trekkers travelled to Newnham Park at Plympton to take part in the Hope Trail Festival.
The festival weekend revolves around a 5-mile undulating trail course of field, track and woodland paths set on the private estate. Competitors have either 12, 24 or 36 hours to see how many laps of the course they can complete in their chosen time, whether going solo or as part of a team of 3-8 members.
This is a running festival unlike any other where you can test yourself both mentally and physically with your own resolve or just enjoy the camaraderie and kindred spirit found amongst the campsite of competitors and supporters that springs up for the weekend.
The Trekkers, all going solo, certainly got some mileage on the clock with Paul Martin and Lisa Birch completing 50 miles. Fiona Watford Maddock completed a personal best of 55 miles, Christie Campbell also achieved a personal milestone of 65 miles but going the furthest and then some, was Lisa Nickel. Lisa achieved an amazing 100 miles to gain a coveted 100-mile buckle.
Wednesday evening meanwhile saw the running of the Tavistock Town Relays. Starting and finishing on Tavistock Meadows, the 1.1-mile course runs either bank of the River Tavy. The event attracts teams from all over the South West with well over 100 teams competing in the junior, women's, men's and mixed teams races.
Trekkers fielded one team in both the women's and men's events with Marcia Macey, Julie Page, Samantha Harte Latrimouille and Christie Campbell in the women's and Murray Turner, Steve Davis, Will Hind and Pete Kenvin competing in the men's event.
Pictured in the front row from left to right are Marcia, Julie, Samantha and Christie. In the back row, from left to right are Murray, Pete, Steve and Will.