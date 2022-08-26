Regatta rowers represent Cotehele in Cornwall
Sunday 4th September 2022 11:00 am
Left to right: Chris, Rachael, Sheila, Emily, Liv and Sandra. Front: Cox, Steve Brooks. ()
Cotehele Quay Gig Club rowers were out in force for Looe Regatta on Saturday and were delighted to come second overall in the competition.
The club were especially delighted to enter the Round Looe Island race where the Ladies, and Cox Steve Brooks, came in first.
Club chair Sheila Snellgrove said: ‘As a river crew we sometimes feel disadvantaged by not being able to sea train but this race certainly proved our stamina and resilience is good and we can build on this for the World Championships in 2023 with everything to play for.
‘Heartfelt thanks to Looe who brought together highly competitive crews and delivered such a professional and brilliantly organised day!’
