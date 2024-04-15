The start and finish is near Old Trafford, home of the world famous Manchester United Football Club, with the route travelling into the city centre. Runners receive ‘unrivalled support’ from the crowds as they make their way around the course. The hugely popular race – which is second only to the London Marathon in terms of entry numbers – is described as ‘the UK’s flattest major marathon, with huge support on route and great potential of setting new personal best times.’ This is exactly what Tom came away with; a new personal best of three hours and 24 minutes amongst a crowd of more than 32,000 runners. It was a fantastic day of running from Tom.