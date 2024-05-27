A gloriously sunny Saturday morning on 18th May saw the much-anticipated return of Tavistock Athletic Club's Tavy 5k race.
One hundred runners from clubs across the region showed up to support the official reopening of TAC's refurbished track – enjoying the ribbon-cutting ceremony beforehand and celebratory cake afterwards. Everyone appreciated the quality of the new track which will now see daily use by TAC and other clubs in the region for races, competitions and regular training.
And, befitting of the occasion, the course record was broken by a massive 15 seconds by the visiting first-placed runner Josh Benford from Bude, a member of Bideford AAC. He finished the 5k in the startling time of 15min 4s, following by Jack Dee of Plymouth Harriers (17:34) and TAC's Reuben Sebag-Montefiore (17:58) who was first in his U15M category. First lady, and 7th overall was Lucy Coad (18:25) of South West Road Runners.
Others, amongst many notable performances, included Jack Anthony, a TAC U13M runner, winning his category in 20:27, Phoebe Timson of City of Plymouth AC, winning her U17W category in 20:39 and Ravi Pandy of Storm Plymouth, wining the Vet50M category in 19:52.
Sunday saw the running of the annual Great West Run, offering a choices of half marathon and 10k distances, starting and finishing at the Exeter Arena. In warm conditions, with occasional drizzle, Ian Collacott tackled the undulating HM course and completed in a great time of 1:31:25 amongst 2100 runners.
In the 10k race, Ben Neale continued his recent form by coming 2nd overall in 32:50 and winning his M Sen category with only an M U21 runner ahead of him.
A week earlier, two TAC runners popped up north for the Great Bristol Run races. Sarah Prior completed an extremely hot half marathon in 2hr 17min 48s, whilst Richard Drage, seeking qualification for another England shirt, finished the 10k event in an excellent 39min 34s.
Finally two club runners went off-road to complete the Marilyn's Meldon Madness fell race – a five-mile run from Meldon Dam up to Yes Tor, over to High Willhays and back down via Black Tor. Organised by Okehampton Running Club, the race took place amidst thunder and rain for which the athletes were probably grateful after the recent heat.
TAC's Rob Jinman finished in 12th place with Charlotte Walker just behind in 13th place, winning first lady and taking the ladies course record too.