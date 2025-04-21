EIGHT juniors from Tavistock Athletic Club took part in the latest Dartmoor Fell Runners Series on Easter Sunday, held at Meldon Dam, and managed to find some sunshine.
From left to right as pictured, they are Olivia, James, George, Seth, Charlie, Jack, Grace and Eldon.
A couple of days earlier, five TAC athletes took on the challenge of the Fast Friday 10k, a two-lap flat and fast road race around the River Exe in Exeter, looking for good times.
The Walker family (Charlotte, Hannah and Hazel) were out in force, along with Grant Harvey and Hannah Worth.
Grant finished in 37min 3s, gaining 4th in his M40 age category. Charlotte and Hannah Walker both competed in the under 20 ladies category, Charlotte taking the category win, as well as 3rd overall lady, in an excellent 37:27 and Hannah taking 2nd category place in 43:42.
Hannah Worth finished in 42:48 (2nd F40) and Hazel Walker crossed the line in 55:40.
TAC life member Adam Holland had a very busy running week, completing six races in four days!
On Wednesday, he ran in both the Easter Max one mile and 3km races at the Castle Coombe race circuit, taking 3rd place in the 1 mile in 4:42 and 4th place in the 3km in 9:35.
The next day he ran the 8th in a 9-race series at the Weston Prom 5-miler, taking 2nd place in 26:14. On Friday he won the Westonbirt House half marathon in 1:13:55 before immediately setting out on their 10km race, taking 3rd place in 36:34.
After all that, he popped over Ireland to take first place in Saturday's Fairview Parkrun in Dublin, finishing in 17:10.