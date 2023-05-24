Some of the original Under-15 Princetown football players have restarted the Sunday men’s team nearly nine years on, writes Allen Lewis.
It is good for the village, good for local young footballers and brings a real community spirit!
New managers Oliver Gourd, Alex Rich, Rory Metcalf and the very-driven Mark Lewis are overseen by the experienced Ray Moule.
The lads have played two friendlies before the season closes in June and the response and support has been fantastic.
A big thank you to the businesses interested already in helping make this work.
The lads have all been under Tavistock Community FC and Tavistock Thistles.