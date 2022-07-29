Players for Tinners sought player
Tuesday 9th August 2022 4:00 pm
The Tavistock Tinners U14s are looking for new players to join them for the 2022-23 season.
They play in the U14 Devon and Junior League 2 and are a friendly group of players, coaches and parents.
‘We’re currently looking for new players in Year 8 or 9 (Sept 2022) to join the team. We train at 6pm on a Monday at Tavistock Football Club on Crowndale Road, Tavistock where we have fantastic facilities and FA Grade coaches,’ said the club.
The club is particularly looking for a goalkeeper.
If you’re interested in joining the team then come along to a training session or send an email to [email protected]
