TAVISTOCK Squash and Racketball Club’s April club night competition was the quarterly squash tournament.
This is a handicapped event and, with a large range in ability on show, the evening made for some interesting games with each competitor having a good chance of winning. At the end of the evening, Jonathan Parsons came out on top with a fine 15-8 victory over Mike Benstead in the main final. In the plate final Ian Smart was crowned champion after he managed to overcome opponent Malcolm Holten 15-13.
Up next for the club, in May, is a squash teams event.
If anyone is interested in joining Tavistock Squash and Racketball Club – no matter the age, experience or ability – full details of the club and the process of getting on board can be found on the club’s web site at www.tavisquash.org.