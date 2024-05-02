The highly popular Tavistock Area Schools Cross Country series took place in February and March.
Organised by school sports coordinator, Mhairi McCall of Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA), the event has grown in size over recent years.
Over 300 children from 12 schools took part in the three race event. The first was held in The Meadows, Tavistock, the second on Whitchurch Down, both with the kind permission of Tavistock Town Council, and the final races were run at Leg O Mutton, Yelverton, courtesy of Maristow Estates.
The team prizes are divided into small and large schools. The winners of the large school series for both year 3 & 4 and 5 & 6 was Whitchurch, with Horrabridge A coming second in both age groups.
Meavy took first place at both age groups in the small schools category. Bere Alston was second in the 3 & 4 event and Mary Tavy & Brentor in the 5 & 6.
Individual winners were:
Years 3 & 4 – Boys – 1st George, 2nd Rufus (both Whitchurch),3rd Lucas (Tavistock)
Girls – 1st Serena (Meavy), 2nd Saoirse (St Andrew’s) 3rd Iris (Horrabridge A)
Years 5 & 6 – Boys – 1st Tristan (Meavy), 2nd equal Max (St Peter’s) & Charlie (Mary Tavy & Brentor) 3rd Oscar (Meavy)
Girls – 1st Olivia, 2nd Harriet (both Whitchurch) 3rd Darcey (St Peter’s)