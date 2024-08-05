Claire is no stranger to coastal endurance events, having achieved 65 miles of the well-known Arc of Attrition event in January 2024. Claire’s goal for the Plague was to complete it in under 15 hours which she succeeded, having a finishing time of 14 hours and 55 minutes. Claire was the third lady home and, as it was the British trail running championships ultra distance, Claire ended up with two trophies and two medals.