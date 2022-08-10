‘One more win’ will put Tavistock where they want to be in promotion race, says skipper
TAVISTOCK skipper Shaun Daymond is confident promotion is in sight after an eight-wicket win over Ipplepen moved the Moorlanders up to second place in the B Division table.
Third-placed Bovey Tracey second XI cannot go up as a top-two side as second teams are not allowed to player higher up in the Tolchards DCL than the B Division.
That means the only threat to Tavistock is from fourth-placed Bideford, who are 41 points behind with 60 to play for.
If Tavistock triumph against mid-table Chudleigh this Saturday then they will be going up irrespective of results elsewhere.
Daymond said: ‘One more win takes us where we want to be.’
There were three wickets each for Will Scott-Munden (3-18) and Billy Barriball (3-32), and two for captain Daymond (2-39), as Pens were bowled out for 169.
Gareth Penrice (50) and George Tapley (25) helped Ipplepen reach 121 for three, but after that it was downhill all the way as Daymond and Scott-Munden got to work.
Tavstock lost wickets at five and 127 on the way to victory. The bulk of the runs were knocked-off by Ian Gray (54no) and Barriball (74).
Daymond said: ‘Ipplepen made a good start, but we were happy with 170 to chase on a very good wicket.’
