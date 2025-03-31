SENIOR SHIELD
Okehampton RFC12
Crediton RFC 32
Visiting Crediton ran out deserving winners of the senior shield after this full-blooded derby encounter in front of a sizeable crowd at local rivals.
This was never going to be an easy ask of a home side missing so many key backs.
Although the Okes cannot be faulted for their commendable commitment and effort , they lacked a cutting edge. Whilst local arrivals Crediton were clinical when scoring opportunities arose.
The hosts began with the benefit of the slope and the wind, but it was the visitors who struck first. Two early penalties saw them lead 6-0.
Okes were spending far too much time playing in their own half and with their line-out malfunctioning and handling errors aplenty, it took a good half half an hour before they created their first real opening.
Eventually powerful lock Brad Curtis, having a fine game, cut a neat line from 5 yards out to plough over. Flyhalf Luke Simmons added the extras and the home side had their noses in front with the interval approaching.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t maintain their lead until the break, as Crediton found space out wide and after a missed tackle their full back went in for their first try.
The conversion was awry but the visitors led 11-7 at the turnaround, with conditions in their favour in the second 40.
The crowd did best to rally the home side, but the second period didn’t start well for the hosts.
A Crediton pick-and-go brought created a try between the posts, allowing a simple conversion and extending the lead to 11 points.
Then, soon after, a third try followed for the visitors. More missed tackles allowed Crediton to extend their lead to 25-7 after the successful conversion.
Into the last quarter the home side emptied the bench. The substitutes responded and attacked vigorously, seeking a score to get back into the game. It eventually arrived after a Rob Fishleigh break in midfield and then a wide pass which put left-winger Mike Stevens over in the top left corner. The conversion was missed but at 12-25 the Okes had an outside sniff.
Unfortunately, that was as close as the hosts got. They tried to play from deep as time ticked away and with the game already virtually sealed, the ball was turned over and Crediton took full advantage to score their final try just before the close, to bring home the silverware.
This was always going to be a tough ask for the Okes and they can be pleased with their effort and commitment, but they ultimately came up short.
Congratulations go to local rivals Crediton on their victory, next season should bring another couple of exciting league encounters between these two.
An Okes spokesman said: “Hopefully, Oke can finish on a positive note next Saturday when they host champions Topsham in the final league fixture of the campaign. Kick-off is 3 pm - please come along and give the lads the send off their sterling efforts this season deserve.”