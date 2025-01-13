Oekhampton Running Club (ORC) members tackled the toughest off-road races at the weekend.
The Siblyback Santa Scamper races at Siblyback Lake saw three ORCs tackle the 10km challenge with Chris Fulford-Brown finishing 1st MV70 in 56mins18, Claire Sprague in 1hr08 and Janet White 2nd FV70 in 1hr23. In the 10km Canicross, Carole Loader and Pearl Barnes were joined by their dogs finishing 2nd and 3rd females.
Endurance Life North Cornwall, Polzeath: Last Saturday Lucy Skye took part in the 10km on the rugged coastline on the Pentire Peninsula. The course included approx 900ft of elevation and very muddy. Lucy finished 2nd lady and 5th overall in 57mins46.
Oh My Obelisk, organised by Dawlish Coaster last Sunday, offered a 9-mile or a half marathon multi-terrain route starting at Dawlish Leisure Centre heading up to the Obelisk at Mamhead.
Lou Duffield was the sole ORC to take on the half marathon The course climbed 1,500ft took in mud, hills, fields, woodland tracks and quiet country lanes with stunning views. Lucy finished in 2hrs17.
Couch to 50k: 10k finale: Also last Sunday, 14 runners completed the 5k to 10k stage of the ORC Couch to 50k challenge with a 10km finale run around the Dartmoor Ring Road, high above Okehampton.
The weather was lovely and sunny but a bitter wind made standing around rather uncomfortable. Having successfully navigated themselves across the East Okement ford crossing they thought the worst was over until high up on Okement Hill they discovered the trackway was still covered in snow drifts, some knee deep. Once out of the snow, they all ran down to the finish enjoying what now felt like warm sunshine. A great achievement by all.
The next stage of the programme - 10k to half marathon - starts this week. If there are any runners who are not members and would like to join the training programme contact Robert Richards at [email protected]
Westward League XC: On a busy Sunday for ORC running, Danny Heggs and Stuart Page were racing at Northam Burrows in Westward Ho! in event four of the league series. The wind made the 8km course tough going. Although pretty flat, underfoot conditions were challenging with mud and puddles. Stuart finished in 85th and Danny 97th.
South West Inter-Counties Cross Country: Omitted from last week’s report was Luke Stannus’ January 4 visit to Ilton in Somerset to represent Devon. Competitors 7km at RNAS Merryfield. Luke ran strongly in 27mins placing 14th in the under-20 male category.