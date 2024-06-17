Last weekend (June 15), Okehampton Golf Club celebrated the opening of the new terrace - a project over a year in the making.
The mayor of Okehampton, Allenton Fisher, and the Mayoress, Mrs Jean Fisher, attended the event to cut the ribbon, declaring the terrace open while everyone enjoyed a glass of celebratory champagne.
The spark of inspiration for the project came during the pandemic when members realised there was no suitable outside space for visitors to relax and socialise in line with Covid restrictions.
Gary Carey, last year's club captain and sponsored secretary, played a crucial role in bringing various professionals together for project planning, design, and fundraising.
He said: "We realised that during Covid, we just didn't have anywhere outside we could enjoy this lovely view, and other golf clubs had. Arguably, we've got a better view than them. So that planted the seed.
"I held an event called Fizz on the Fuzz, and it was a lovely evening. So I thought, why do we need such a big tee? Can I just rob a couple of metres of tee, and we'd have a sun terrace?
"This project has been a real passion, and I am really proud of what we have achieved here at our club for everyone to enjoy, not just our members. Massive thanks go to all our local sponsors and the generosity of our membership."
The clubhouse is open to both members and non-members.