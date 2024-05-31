Okehampton Flyers gymnast Mason Parker-Groves has won a silver medal in double mini-trampoline (DMT) at the British Gymnastics national FIG qualifier, the highest level of gymnastics competition in the UK.
This means that Mason is ranked second in the country in his British Gymnastics age group for DMT.
Mason also improved on his national ranking for trampoline, coming 10th. He competed a new voluntary routine with higher difficulty and four double somersaults, and is now working on putting five double somersaults in his routine.
Mason's coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: "Mason works incredibly hard in sessions and is very committed to the sport. This is his third year competing at British Gymnastics nationals. In addition to perfecting his passes and routines, he is working on building his difficulty for later in the season.
"Training and competitions require a lot of commitment from parents, so a huge thank you also to Vicky and Jeremy, who are very supportive of Mason and who give up a lot of their time taking Mason to practices and to competitions."
Okehampton Flyers has many up-and-coming youngsters in trampoline, DMT and tumbling. Children can choose to take part in the sport recreationally and work towards badges and certificates, or to develop competitively if they wish.