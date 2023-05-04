On Sunday, the ever-popular Bideford 10K race was the focus for a band of ten runners from Tavistock Athletic Club, writes Andy Hughes.
Organised by Bideford Amateur Athletic Club, it is the second of their annual trilogy of events – the half marathon took place in March and the 10-mile event follows in November. Perfect weather conditions greeted the runners with the route taking them from the town centre up onto the road to Instow, to return by the Tarka Trail.
Nikki Kelly ran an excellent race, winning the female category outright and taking home a prize of £250. Hayden Bond was TAC’s first male home in 30th place overall out of 800 runners with Ian Collacott just behind, gaining himself a new PB by finishing in under 40 minutes for the first time.
Carole Walters achieved second place in her FV60 category, Jenny Bryant was third FV55 finisher and Nicky Maguire was fourth in the FV45 category.
Full TAC results are: Nikki Kelly - 35:55; Hayden Bond - 36:15; Ian Collacott - 39:49; Jenny Bryant - 47:28; Carole Walters - 48:12; Nicky Maguire - 49:07; Anthony Shearer - 52:22; Anna Kelly - 56:24; Andy Hughes - 57:57; Marian Stratton 58:54.
l Also on Sunday were the Saltash half marathon and 5k+ races, organised by Tamar Trotters - part of the Saltash Mayfair weekend. In the half marathon, TAC results were as follows: Ian Trice - 1:34:32; Soozie Trice - 1:49:19; Peter Bazley - 2:07:41; Stephanie Wiltshire - 2:23:10; Matt Sweeney - 2:23:10. In the 5k+ race (an unusual distance of 5.134 km), Grant Harvey ran a great race, finishing in 3rd place overall and 1st MV40. Kate Rogers also impressed, winning her FV60 category.
l Much further afield, again on Sunday, two TAC athletes took on the Geneva half-marathon. Carlos Castello (M50) finished in 1:46:34 and Sarah Holland (F45) in 1:55:43.
l A few days earlier, Ben Neale ran superbly in the latest RunExe 5k, one of a series of 5K events organised by City Runs in Exeter.
He was first overall in a time of 15:21 - a personal best for him, breaking the M35 course record in the process.