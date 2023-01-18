Tavistock Moorlanders took the short trip across Roborough Down to play Plymouth Arguam 2nds in a friendly, writes Joe Hair.
The Moorlanders travelled strong, with many of the squad previously featuring for the first team this season.
This ultimately made it a tough day for the home side, who struggled to keep up with the young, strong backline.
On the day, the Moorlanders had seven try scorers and managed to cross the line for 12 tries, six of which were converted by many different players.
Man of the match went to Sean Donnelly, who bagged a brace on the day but set up many more with some explosive carries and good offloads.
Dan Redstone managed to also grab a hat-trick after coming in as a substitute 30 minutes into the first half. Redstone found himself on the end of some strong attacks by the Moorlanders to run the tries in untouched.
Connor Packwood also scored a hat-trick with some good footwork and pace, although he will be kicking himself as he managed to make a hash of a three-on-one with Argaum’s full-back – his brain not quite connecting to his hands in time as he ploughed straight into contact.
Argaum did not ever give up and did compete upfront putting pressure on the Moorlanders’ forwards to secure the ball at the breakdown to give their backline all the opportunities they had during the game.
The Moorlanders pack although did have the upper hand in the set piece with some strong scrummaging and line-outs turning over multiple balls during the afternoon.
The other try scorers for the Moorlanders were Jeremy Hill, Charlie Charlton, vice-captain Jack Giddy and Freddie Fuller.
The Moorlanders travel to Saltash on Saturday, looking to back up this week with another strong performance.