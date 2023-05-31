There was great running from our RunFitRunFast ultra running squad at the Dartmoor Discovery, writes Ben Neale.
It is the UK’s longest single-lap ultra, across the roads of Dartmoor with over 4,000 feet of elevation!
Just to make it a little tougher the weather was very hot over the scenic route.
We are really proud of all our runners who all finished the race and support staff (bikes and vocal!) who showed all the qualities that make RFRF such a special group, with great teamwork and encouragement.
Well done to Sam Larkham (second overall, 3h 51m), Matt Harris (5h 46m), Steve Cox (5h 54m), Claire Brittan (6h 18m) and Jenni Ford (6h 18m).
The second part of super Saturday was the Burrator 10km – an amazing turnout for RunFitRunFast with 13 people racing around the reservoir.
Standout performances were Hayden Bond finishing third overall, Natalie Bonnie finishing under the hour, Sarah Sharland with a course PB, Emma Dooney third in her age category and Matt Harris racing straight after completing his first ultra – absolutely bonkers.
One day, two races and one incredible run group. Amazing support and encouragement by everyone.
We have four run groups every week in Plymouth and Tavistock, including track and off-road sessions.
For more details please check out our website www.runfitrunfast.co.uk.