THERE aren’t many more famous motor racing venues in the UK than Brands Hatch, situated in West Kingsdown, Kent.
Lifton local Finley Arscott races in National Superstock 1000 and he was in action at that very track recently.
Finley was on pole at Brands Hatch last year and after judging Saturday’s qualifying session perfectly this time around, he found himself heading up the second row ahead of Sunday’s races.
After a tricky start in race one on Sunday, the youngster kept plugging away to secure P8, his best finish of the campaign, and another PB.
Race two wasn’t without its struggles either but Finley fought hard all the way to earn P11, rounding off another amazing weekend for him and the team.
Huge improvements were made and he left feeling pleasantly surprised about his performance.
Upcoming is a trip to the one and only Silverstone on the weekend of August 2- Finley’s progress in the sport can be followed on his Facebook page “Finley Arscott Racing”.