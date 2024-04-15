TAVISTOCK came into their 3-1 defeat to Evesham United on Saturday making two changes, with Charlie Elkington and Jacob Bowker coming in for Alex Battle and Joe O’Loughlin, who will both miss the rest off the season due to injury, writes Luca Sperti.
The visitors took the lead on 27 minutes, after bossing the last 15 minutes of the encounter. A cross by Will Owens was first cleared by Tavi defender Taylor Scarff but the centre-back’s clearance only went as far as Freddy Willcox, who took a touch before calmly rolling the ball back out to the left to Owens. The winger took on Bowker, with the Evesham attacker just getting ahead and sending in a cross which deflected off the number 16, right into the path of Clarke. The Evesham midfielder did well to open his body up and place the ball into the bottom-right corner, leaving Dearing in the Tavistock goal with no chance.
Tavistock started the second-half stronger and were awarded a penalty only two minutes in. Excellent play on the left wing by Alfie Cunnigham slipped Jack Endacott into the box. The Plymouth Argyle loanee took a few touches before being tripped by Evesham right-back Jordy Ngathe. Liam Prynn stepped up and continued his excellent penalty record by rolling the ball into the bottom-right corner.
Just past the hour mark, Evesham retook the lead. Aidan Clarke played a ball out to the right wing to substitute Ethan Moran. The winger took a touch before driving directly into the box and taking the ball past Elkington before sending in a low cross. Moran’s low cross was hit by Amer Awadh, with the captain’s shot flicking off the crossbar and into the net.
In the 72nd minute a rare chance for the Lambs saw the ball find Prynn in the air, who knocked it down to captain Ed Harrison. Harrison smashed a shot towards goal but it was comfortably caught by Benjamin Taylor.
Two minutes later Evesham made it three. The impressive Awadh went on a mazy run where he took on three Tavi players at once before making his way into the box. Once he was in the box, the winger sent in a low cross towards Steele. The striker looked to have an easy tap-in but scuffed his shot. However, the ball fell straight into the path of substitute Aaron Heap, who tapped the ball into an empty net.
The final whistle blew with Evesham picking up their second win in two matches. The win for the Robins sees them up to seventh, whereas Tavi still sit 13th after back-to-back defeats. Tavistock are in action twice in midweek as the Lambs must travel to Mousehole as well as welcoming Bristol Manor Farm to Langsford Park.