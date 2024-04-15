The visitors took the lead on 27 minutes, after bossing the last 15 minutes of the encounter. A cross by Will Owens was first cleared by Tavi defender Taylor Scarff but the centre-back’s clearance only went as far as Freddy Willcox, who took a touch before calmly rolling the ball back out to the left to Owens. The winger took on Bowker, with the Evesham attacker just getting ahead and sending in a cross which deflected off the number 16, right into the path of Clarke. The Evesham midfielder did well to open his body up and place the ball into the bottom-right corner, leaving Dearing in the Tavistock goal with no chance.