Moorland Maidens v Tavistock Lions lades indoor cricket.
Report by Chris Cottrell who coaches the Moorland Maidens (combined Buckland and Yelverton Bohemians Ladies teams) and the Tavistock Ladies, who have joined the Maidens for their winter indoor training last year, which takes place at the Mount Kelly Prep sports hall.
Chris said: “Our first round of indoor matches were played at the weekend at St John's Hunt sports centre. The Moorland Maidens played their first game against Holsworthy ladies ,winning this game and then played against our very good friends from Tavistock, who we also beat.”
More members are always welcome of any age and ability to join the friendly Maidens. Training takes place on Tuesday evenings 6.30 until 8pm. With a debrief afterwards at a nearby pub.