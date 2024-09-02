KRYSTEN Coombs put together an excellent tournament to earn a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Having won bronze three years ago in Tokyo, the Totnes resident went one step further this time around.
Coombs had to battle against a cacophony of noise in the gold medal match with his opponent, Charles Noakes, playing in front of a home French crowd.
Noakes didn’t lead in the first game until 13-12 but went on to win it 21-19, a stunning shot sealing it on the third game point.
Coombs was then outfoxed in the second game, trailing 11-3 at the break and losing 21-13, even after staging a mini comeback.
The Frenchman saw off Coombs’ compatriot Jack Shephard on his way to the gold medal match and was able to go all the way on home soil.
For Krysten meanwhile, a smile was never far away from his face and the silver medal is thoroughly deserved for our local hero.