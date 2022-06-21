Kian’s knock sees Bridestowe home

Bridestowe beat Bideford comprehensively in a rain-reduced game in the Devon Cricket League B Division.

Bideford only batted 20 of their allocated 28 overs as they were skittled for 70.

James Ford (29) and Steve Bond (13) were the only double figure scores in a sorry looking scorecard, which included seven ducks.

Gary Sizmur (4-12) bowled with excellent control, dismissing three of the top four without scoring.

Dan Fogerty (3-23) and Ryan Dennis (2-6) accounted for the other wickets to fall.

It could have been even fewer for Bridestowe to chase with a few dropped catches and 23 extras.

Bridestowe didn’t hang around in the chase, getting to the target in the 13th over.