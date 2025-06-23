At the Solstice race, Alice Spiers was 1st U11 girl in 11:46 and Ellenor Taylor was 1st U15 girl in 21:42. In the U13 boys, Arthur Lane was 1st in 17:13 and Thomas Spiers 3rd in 20:35. At the Burrator race, Alice Spiers was 3rd in 12:28 in U11 girls, Jacob Lane was 3rd in U11 boys in 11:43, Ellenor Taylor was 3rd U15 girl in 20:52 and in the U13 boys Alistair Taylor was 2nd in 15:57, Arthur Lane 3rd in 16:06 and Thomas Spiers 4th in 16:55.