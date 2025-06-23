Young members of the Okehampton Running Club (ORC) braved the heat to put on ace performances at two fell races held on Dartmoor.
Last Wednesday, younger members were out in force at the Solstice Fell Race at Merrivale and on Saturday, they took part in the Burrator Horseshoe Fell Race, which runs alongside Meavy Oak Fair, on Saturday.
The youngest juniors ran a 2km course and the older juniors a 4km course.
At the Solstice race, Alice Spiers was 1st U11 girl in 11:46 and Ellenor Taylor was 1st U15 girl in 21:42. In the U13 boys, Arthur Lane was 1st in 17:13 and Thomas Spiers 3rd in 20:35. At the Burrator race, Alice Spiers was 3rd in 12:28 in U11 girls, Jacob Lane was 3rd in U11 boys in 11:43, Ellenor Taylor was 3rd U15 girl in 20:52 and in the U13 boys Alistair Taylor was 2nd in 15:57, Arthur Lane 3rd in 16:06 and Thomas Spiers 4th in 16:55.
Meanwhile, two junior ORCs went further afield to take part in the 2025 FRA British Junior Fell Intercounties Championship races on Saturday, held at Clougha Pike in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire and organised by Bowland Fell Runners.
“We had two ORCs running in the Devon team and both ran strongly in highly competitive fields against runners from all over the UK,” said an ORC spokesperson.
“Luke Stannus ran in the U19 boys category finishing an amazing 7th overall in 43:14. Aiden Spinney ran in the U17 boys category and was pleased to finish 22nd overall. Well done both of you!”
