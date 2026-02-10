AMONGST the recent action for Okehampton Running Club members, Charlie Temperley headed to Brecon to make his first attempt at the Fan Dance. This isn’t a race but a 23.5km (1,000m elevation) route heading up over Pen Y Fan, down the other side and then back the same way.
It‘s an incredibly tough challenge that has stood the test of time and is very popular with those who wish to push themselves to their limits.
The weather (and visibility) was authentically Welsh, but Charlie had the right kit and the right attitude! He completed the course in 3:03, just over his privately ambitious target.
Keeley Phillips headed to Cornwall for this epic Half Marathon that goes through the most challenging sections of Cardinham Woods near Bodmin.
Canicross is a fun and safe way to enjoy running with your dog by using specially designed, technical equipment that allows you to run naturally by being hands-free and for your dog to run comfortably and efficiently.
Keeley and Loki came home in second place, first female in a time of 2:40:37 and said, ‘Wow the hills were tough!’
Andrew Vernon and Mark Peck headed to Exeter for the Tozers Half Marathon on Saturday February 7th.
The two lap 13.1-mile course was changed to a 3 lap out and back route. There was a huge field of 500 running. Andrew finished in 1:30:05, second in his age group and Mark was just behind in 1:30:46, a new PB for him.
Chris Turner took part in the run on Sunday, fortunately there was not much rain and no wind. He did incredibly well to finish in second place in a time of 1:18:22, a new PB for him too – well done to both of them.
It was a slightly wet and muddy Sidmouth 4 Trigs for Claire Watkins and Peter Roisetter on Sunday. This is a 17-mile self-guided run starting and finishing in Sidmouth and visiting four trig points around East Devon.
However, the race was shortened to 13.2 miles and 3 trigs due to treacherous conditions on the coast path. It was rerouted inland back to Sidmouth but was still 700m /2300ft of climb!
Claire finished in approx 2:14 third lady home and said she would highly recommend ‘this great local self-nav low key charity event’. Pete said ‘it was extremely muddy and slippery today and I spent a lot of time going sideways! After a couple of navigating 'diversions' I was happy to see the finish after 3:24’.
Sunday saw the penultimate race in the Westward Cross country league at Plymouth with club members running in most categories. Conditions were seriously muddy making the undulating course more challenging than usual.
There results were: U11 Boys Rory Grubb 31st place (final place will change as boys and girls raced together). U13 Boys James Dearden 15th Senior women Rachel Russell 41st, Claire Grubb 56th Senior men Rob Russell 41st, Garry Wallace 101st. U15 girls & boys Sophie Caravieille-Lacaze 21st & 9th female.
It was a really great performances from everyone given the tricky conditions, well done everyone. The final race in this year’s series will be at Redruth on 28 February.
Lastly, 19 ORCs had a glorious run of around 10k through Fatherford, Nine Maidens and Belstone enjoying the sunshine and quite balmy temperatures for their Sunday Social run. It’s always nice to see people out enjoying these friendly runs which are suitable for all abilities.
