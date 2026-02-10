A 12-TRY haul saw Okehampton RFC women secure a comprehensive victory against Crediton in Sunday’s Devon Derby, running out 78–31 winners at the Showground.
It was Crediton’s first visit to the ground, and Oke were determined to make their mark on home soil and underline why they sit at the top of the table.
Despite a four-week break from competitive action, there was little sign of rust as the hosts delivered a composed and clinical all-round team performance in this fiercely contested local rivalry.
Issy Edworthy and Jenna Bierton both crossed for hat-tricks, while Garnet Mackinder added a brace.
Further tries came from wingers Jaz Garnsworthy and Lauren Hudd, with front-rowers Amy Lethbridge and Becky Dennis powering over to complete the tally.
Edworthy also added nine conversions to cap an impressive individual display and seal a convincing 78–31 result.
Forward of the match went to Jess Mathewson whilst back of the match went to Lauren Hudd both contributing incredibly all game.
With the sun making a welcome appearance, it proved the perfect afternoon for rugby in front of a packed crowd of supporters.
Crediton deserve credit for their efforts and for making the short journey across, contributing to a competitive contest despite the final scoreline.
Oke now turn their attention to their next league fixture away to Penryn on Sunday February 22, where they will look to maintain their momentum. Travelling support is warmly welcome.
Image courtesy of Mindful Moments Photography.
