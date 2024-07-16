Horrabridge Headteacher John Clarke is the team’s coach. He said: “'A fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work the girls put in to prepare for such high level competition. Whilst we have represented West Devon at the county finals for several years, this is the first time we have managed to win!' That was an outstanding performance by our girls cricket team. They won all five of their matches and therefore won the County Cricket finals - meaning they are officially the best in the whole county. That was great going girls.”