Horrabridge Primary School girls have been crowned champions of Primary Schools Cricket n Devon Cricket’s countdown competition last Sunday at Okehampton College.
The triumphant team; India, Bella, Sophie, Olivia, Jasmine, Millie, Amelia, Emie (Y5 or Y6/ages 9 to 11). initially won the Tavistock/Okehampton round, qualifying them to play and win all five matches in the finals by between eight and 30 runs against different teams.
It is the first time Horrabridge has won the tournament. Player of the tournament was Horrabridge’s very own India with several sixes and fours. Her team scored 399 runs in the five matches - the highest run total of all the finalists.
Horrabridge Headteacher John Clarke is the team’s coach. He said: “'A fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work the girls put in to prepare for such high level competition. Whilst we have represented West Devon at the county finals for several years, this is the first time we have managed to win!' That was an outstanding performance by our girls cricket team. They won all five of their matches and therefore won the County Cricket finals - meaning they are officially the best in the whole county. That was great going girls.”