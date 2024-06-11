AS summer rolls around, RFRF keep hitting some hot results.
First up on Saturday were Sam White and Steve Cox, who both completed The Buckland Bounder race that forms part of the South West Fell series.
On the same day, two of our youth runners competed at the Devon Schools at the 1500m in Exeter, both giving their all despite being the youngest in the race. Thomas Hennessey came in fourth overall in 4m31s and Freddie Whybrow carried on his excellent form coming seventh in 4m45s.
Last but no means least on the Saturday, Jon Tiffen took on the epic Dartmoor Discovery for his second time- putting training setbacks behind him to finish in an excellent 5h10m.
The Sunday saw Hollie Fitzgerald take on the Southend Half marathon, a relatively flat course with hot and windy conditions.
Hollie ran an incredible 1h27m and came 5th Female overall, a massive course PB, her chosen charity being The Jude Harvey Foundation.